Flu clinic offered Saturday in Seymour

Schneck Primary Care in Jackson County will be offering drive-thru flu clinics on Saturdays starting this weekend.

The vaccine is available in regular dose and high dose for those 65 and older. The cost of the flu vaccine is covered by most insurance plans or you self-pay. You should bring your identification and your insurance information.

The clinics will be this Saturday and October 14th from 8 to noon on Level 4 of the Schneck Professional Building Parking Garage in Seymour. And October 7 from 8 to noon in the Schneck Primary Care Parking Lot in Brownstown.

The vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 812-522-1613.