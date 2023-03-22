Flooding dangers increase heading into weekend

Weather forecasters are warning about the chance of heavy rain and flooding later this week.

The National Weather Service says rounds of heavy rainfall are expected Thursday through early Saturday with the heaviest rain expected in southern and south central Indiana. Between 4 to 5 inches of rain are expected across our area. But an area south of Bloomington, including western Jackson County could receive even more. That area is expected to get 5 to 7 inches of rain.

The rain is expected to come in two waves with the first coming Thursday night, then Friday night into Saturday.

You can expect flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas and flash flooding will be a danger in those areas hardest hit.