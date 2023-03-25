Flooding continues throughout area, closing roads

The National Weather Service is warning that flooding caused by heavy rain runoff continues this morning in our area.

A flood warning is in effect until 10 a.m. for an area that includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

We are also under a high wind advisory today, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible. That lasts until 5 p.m. this afternoon.

River flood warnings continue for our area. Those include:

Youngs Creek at Amity: Moderate flooding this morning, expected to return to minor flood level this afternoon and returning below flood levels by Monday.

North Fork Salt Creek at Nashville: Just above moderate flood level of 17 feet this morning.

Sugar Creek near Edinburgh: Minor flooding this morning, expected to drop back below flood level by Sunday morning.

Driftwood River: Minor flooding this morning, rising to just above moderate flood level by Sunday afternoon. Returning below flood level by Tuesday morning.

Flatrock River at Columbus: Minor flooding this morning, cresting at 13.1 feet by Sunday afternoon, 2.1 feet above minor flood stage. Returning below flood levels by Monday morning.

East Fork White River at Columbus: Just inches below minor flood level this morning, cresting at 10.6 feet by Sunday afternoon, 1.6 feet above the minor flood stage. Returning below flood levels by Monday morning.

East Fork White River at Seymour: Just inches below moderate flood level this morning, cresting at 17.7 feet by Sunday morning, .7 feet above the moderate flood stage. Dropping back to the minor flood stage by Monday morning, and returning below flood levels by Wednesday.

Muscatatuck River Vernon Fork: Minor flooding this morning, returning below flood levels soon.

Bartholomew County updated its list of roads closed and with high water as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

Roads closed:

400 W – between Deaver Road (Cowboy Corner) and Somerset Lane

930S / 400 W

Noblitt Park

Mill Race Park

In front of 8521 W 700 S, road has caved in.

400 N – Tinkey Bridge

Roads under high water:

South Gladstone in the S curves

W. 850 S. / S. 400 W. HIGH WATER but will be closed soon.

SB lane – 11000-Blk S Jonesville Rd.

10th / McClure – EB side 10th

Columbus Center/Marr Rd

10th/ Gladstone – EB side 10th

SR58 / 700 S

SR58 / Seymour Road

800 N between SR9 and Marr Rd

400 W – north of Deaver