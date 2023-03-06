Flooding continues on local rivers and streams

A flood warning continues for Driftwood River at Edinburgh and for East Fork White River at Seymour.

After up to 3 inches of rain fell on Friday, flooding continues on rivers and streams throughout southern Indiana. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

The flood warning on East Fork White River at Seymour is in place until Wednesday evening. The river crested at 16.85 feet on Sunday morning, just below the moderate flood stage of 17 feet. As of this morning the river was at 16.3 feet, the minor flood stage. It is predicted to drop back below the minor flood level of 12 feet by Wednesday.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh crested at 13.08 feet on Saturday, about two feet above the 11 foot minor flood stage. It is dropping back below flood levels by this morning.

In Columbus, East Fork White River crested Saturday evening just barely above the 9 foot flood stage.

You can see updated river gauge information here.