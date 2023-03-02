Flood Watch goes into effect tonight; Heavy rain expected
Heavy rain expected later today and tomorrow is leading to flooding concerns in central and southern Indiana.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for our area, starting late tonight and through Friday.
The agency says 2 to 3 inches of rain are forecast for the region, with locally higher amounts possible. That much rain could cause excessive runoff leading to flooding of rivers, creeks and streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations.