Flood warnings in effect as rains continue

The National Weather Service says we are seeing some minor flooding on area rivers.

In our area, flood warnings have been issued for Flatrock and Driftwood rivers as well as East Fork White River at Columbus and Seymour. Minor flooding is forecast and in some places already underway.

Flatrock River at Columbus is just above the 11 foot minor flood stage this morning. It is expected to crest at 13.2 feet Friday morning. It should return below the minor flood level by Saturday afternoon.

Driftwood River is expected to rise above the minor flood level by early tomorrow morning, before cresting just below the moderate flood stage early Saturday morning.

East Fork White River at Columbus is expected to start minor flooding by Friday morning, cresting about a foot above the minor flood level by Friday evening.

In Seymour, East Fork White River is expected to rise above the minor flood stage by this afternoon. It should crest just inches below the moderate flood level by Saturday evening.

The weather service warns that you should not drive onto flooded roadways. Instead, turn around and don’t drown.