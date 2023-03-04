Flood warnings from heavy rain continue today

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has extended the flood warning for our area until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE…Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana and southeast Indiana, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush and Shelby counties.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 601 AM EST, Flooding continues in the warned area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indianapolis, Columbus, Shelbyville, Seymour, Greenwood, Franklin, Greensburg, North Vernon, Rushville, Brownstown, Nashville, Vernon, Adams, New Whiteland, Edinburgh,

Whiteland, Bargersville, Knightstown, Hope and Crothersville.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flood warnings continue for several area streams and rivers including East Fork White River at Seymour, Sugar Creek near Edinburgh and Young’s Creek at Amity. Minor flooding is forecast and minor flooding is happening.

* WHERE…East Fork White River at Seymour.

* WHEN…Until Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 10.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage just after

midnight tonight to 16.2 feet early Sunday morning. It will

then fall early Monday morning. It will rise to 16.0 feet

early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

Wednesday morning.

– Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

You can get the most up to date flooding levels on area rivers and streams on our website here.