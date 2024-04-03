Flood warnings continue with minor flooding forecast

Area rivers and streams are under flood warnings after Tuesday’s heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rainfall of up to four inches hit parts of central Indiana. Minor flooding is happening in some spots and minor flooding is forecast.

Flood warnings are in effect for rivers and streams including:

Sugar Creek near Edinburgh until Thursday afternoon and Youngs Creek at Amity until Thursday morning. Flood warnings have also been extended through Sunday morning for East Fork White River at Columbus and Seymour, Driftwood River near Edinburgh, Flatrock River near Columbus and Big Blue River at Shelbyville.

East Fork White River at Columbus and Seymour is expected to enter the minor flood stage this evening, with the river cresting tomorrow morning in Columbus and tomorrow evening in Seymour, both in the minor flood stage.

You can check out the most recent river levels here: https://1010wcsi.com/weather-forecast/#flooding