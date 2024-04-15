Flood warnings continue for East Fork White River at Seymour

A flood warning for East Fork White River at Seymour has been extended through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says minor flooding is ongoing and is expected to continue. East Fork White River appears to have crested in Seymour yesterday afternoon at just over 16 and a half feet, which is about six inches shy of moderate flooding. Since then it has dropped about half a foot. According to weather service predictions, the river should drop back below flood level by Tuesday afternoon.

East Fork White River at Columbus crested at at 9.19 feet on Saturday. That is just above the nine foot minor flood level.

The weather service warns that you should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas. They say turn around and don’t drown.