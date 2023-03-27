Flood warnings continue for area rivers

Flood warnings continue on area rivers after last week’s heavy rains.

The heaviest flooding in southern Indiana is at East Fork White River in Seymour, which is still just above the moderate flood stage. However it crested Saturday at just over a foot above the 17 foot moderate flood stage and is on its way down. It should drop back to minor flooding by tonight but will stay in minor flooding through Thursday according to forecasters.

Driftwood River crested yesterday at 14.08 feet, just above the moderate flood stage. It has dropped back to minor flooding this morning and is expected to drop back below flood levels by tomorrow morning.

East Fork White River at Columbus continues to have minor flooding. This morning it is at 10.2 feet, just over a foot above the minor flood stage. It is forecast to return below flood levels by Tuesday morning.

Flat Rock River at Columbus crested yesterday at 12.79 feet, or about one foot and nine inches above the minor flooding level. It dropped back below flood levels yesterday evening.

Minor flooding also continues on Sugar Creek near Edinburgh through late this afternoon.