Flood warning remains in effect for Jackson County

A flood warning remains in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that minor flooding is underway and minor flooding is forecast.

According to river gauges, East Fork White River crested yesterday at almost a foot above the minor flood stage. The river is at 12 and a half feet this morning, that is about six inches above the minor flood stage. It is expected to fall back below flood stage by this afternoon.

The flood warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning.