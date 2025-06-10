Flood warning in effect for Seymour river

A flood warning is in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour.

According to the National Weather Service, recent heavy rains are expected to lead to flooding on the river, starting later this morning. Minor flooding is forecast.

As of this morning, the river is about six inches below the 12 foot minor flood level and heading upward. It is expected to enter flood conditions later this morning, before cresting as about 12.4 feet this evening. According to river gauge predictions, the river should drop back below flood levels by Wednesday afternoon.

The flood warning is in effect until Thursday.

You can expect flooding to affect low lying, mostly agricultural areas along with some roads. Officials remind you not to drive onto flooded roadways. They say to turn around and don’t drown.