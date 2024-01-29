Flood warning in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour

Seymour residents are seeing some high water in places this morning. A flood warning is in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that minor flooding is underway and minor flooding is forecast.

According to river gauges, East Fork White River is at 12.9 feet this morning, that is about 10 inches above the minor flood stage. It is expected to crest this afternoon at 13.4 feet and then fall back below flood stage by Tuesday evening.

The flood warning is in effect until Wednesday morning.