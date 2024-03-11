Flood Warning in effect for East Fork White Rive at Seymour

A flood warning remains in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour.

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding is expected and minor flooding has been happening. The river crested yesterday at 13.72 feet, which is 1.7 feet above the 12 foot minor flood stage. As of this morning, the river is at 12.5 feet, about six inches above the minor flood stage. It is expected to drop back below flood levels by this afternoon.

The flood warning remains in effect until early Tuesday morning.