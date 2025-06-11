Flood warning continues on East Fork White River at Seymour

A flood warning remains in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour.

According to the National Weather Service, two to four inches of rain fell recently in the area, producing minor flooding on several rivers. Minor flooding is underway.

As of this morning, the river is about six inches above the 12 foot minor flood level and heading down. According to river gauges, it appears to have crested last night at 12.7 feet. The river should drop back below flood levels this morning. The flood warning is in effect until Thursday evening.