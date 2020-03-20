Flash flooding in our area until 9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flash flood warning in our area.

As of 4:38 a.m., flash flooding had been sighted by law enforcement officers. The flash flood warning is for Northern Bartholomew County, Shelby County, Northern Brown County, Northwestern Decatur County, Johnson County, Monroe County, Rush County and Southern Morgan County.

The warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m.

Over 3 inches of rain has fallen over the warned area. Heavy rain has ended, but the threat for flash flooding will continue for several more hours. You could see flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Bloomington, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Franklin, Martinsville, Rushville, Nashville, Ellettsville, New Whiteland, Edinburgh, Whiteland, Bargersville, Flat Rock, Princes Lakes, Geneva, Morristown, Trafalgar, St. Paul, Morgantown and Carthage.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 73 and 98 and Interstate 74 between mile markers 104 and 129.

The National Weather Service warns that you should never drive into water over a roadway. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. You should be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown.