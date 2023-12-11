Flamenco sculpture finding new home in downtown Columbus

A refurbished iconic Columbus artwork will be receiving a new home downtown this week.

According to the Columbus Area Arts Council, the red metallic Flamenco structure will be reinstalled at the entrance to Mill Race Park on Eighth Street between Lindsey and Brown Streets.

The artwork, by Ruth Aizuss Migdal, had been installed outside The Commons at Fourth and Washington Streets. However, it was removed earlier this year for routine maintenance including welding repairs and new paint. It was originally installed in downtown Columbus during the 2014 Columbus Sculpture Biennial organized by the arts council and is now owned by the city of Columbus, purchased with community donations.

The new location is part of a “Mill Race Park Gateway” project by Landmark Columbus Foundation. The gateway, designed by Hitchcock Design Group, is meant to improve the connections between the downtown area, the Columbus Transit facility, Mill Race Center, Mill Race Park and the People Trails. Partners on the gateway project also include Mill Race Center, Columbus Regional Health’s (Healthy Communities Initiative), the Landmark Farm Foundation, the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, and the city of Columbus.

There will be an dedication ceremony for the new installation on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon starting at the Cummins LiveWell Center at 806 Jackson Street, then moving 8th and Brown Streets for the gateway opening and rededication of the sculpture.