First winter storm expected Sunday-Monday with 6+ inches of snow

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for our area that goes into effect Sunday morning through Monday evening.

Bitterly cold temperatures, high winds and a snow storm are likely heading into early next week with 6 inches or more of snow across central Indiana Sunday night into Monday. Snow could mix with freezing rain and sleet making travel treacherous. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are also expected.

Emergency officials say you should consider delaying all travel, getting on the roads only if is absolutely necessary. And if you do have to go out, you should use extreme caution.

They suggest that you put together a winter storm kit for your vehicle. That should include items such as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, shovel, blankets, extra clothing and water in case you become stuck or stranded.

INDOT says that crews in the Seymour district will be pretreating highways throughout the weekend ahead of the potential winter weather.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management department, the city is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street from 8 to 5 Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 11th. .

You will be able to stop by the shelter to get warm. Pets are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility. Columbus Animal Care Services will provide crates and service animals do not need crates.

After 5 in the afternoon, the Brighter Days shelter will continue to offer shelter services to those in need.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches are also open as warming centers.

A flood warning continues on East Fork White River at Seymour but the river is returning to normal levels.

According to the National Weather Service. the river crested overnight at 12.86 feet, about 9 inches above the minor flood stage of 12 feet. This morning it is at 12.4 feet and headed down. It should drop back out of minor flooding later this afternoon.