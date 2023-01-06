First week of filing wraps up for city elections

The first week of filing for upcoming municipal elections wraps up today, with multiple Republicans seeking to be mayor of the city of Columbus.

According to the Bartholomew County Clerk’s voter registration office, former sheriff Matt Myers, former state legislator Milo Smith and Mary Ferdon, the current director of administration and community development for the city, have all filed to seek the mayor’s office.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop announced in November that he would not be seeking re-election to a third term as mayor.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved moving the city up to a second class status which will change the makeup of the council after this year’s elections.

Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. Six of those are seats by district, while three more are at-large seats where voters throughout the city will be choosing the council members.

So far, Republican incumbent Councilman Frank Miller has filed for the District 4 seat, newcomer Kent Anderson for District 5 and Chris Rutan has filed for one of the council at-large seats.

The deadline to file to run in this year’s municipal elections is Friday, Feb. 3rd.