First-time homebuyers program set for Oct. 21st

The Lincoln Central Neighborhood Homebuyer’s Program is organizing a workshop for first-time homebuyers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21st at Yes Cinema.

The workshop will be presented by Apprisen, in partnership with First Financial Bank, the Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation and Lincoln Central.

Workshop topics will include preparing for homeownership, working with a real estate agent and understanding budgets and credit history. After finishing the workshop, participants will receive a HUD homebuyer certificate of completion.

The workshop is free. Registration is required. For more information or to register, you can call the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630 or email [email protected].

YES Cinema is at 328 Jackson Street in downtown Columbus.