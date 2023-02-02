First-time homebuyers class offered in Brown County

Brown County organizations are partnering with Fifth Third Bank to offer a class to first-time homebuyers, educating them on the buying process.

Brown County Community Foundation, Brown County Habitat for Humanity and the local Fifth Third Bank will be offering the course in Nashville on Feb. 16th.

The class will cover topics including whether you’re ready for homeownership, budgeting and money management, assessing your creditworthiness, determining the type of home you can afford and other topics. Kathryn Callahan from Fifth Third Bank will lead the class.

The class will be held in the community room of the foundation offices at 209 Van Buren St North in Nashville starting at 5:30p.m. on February 16th.

To register or for more information you can call 812-200-4002