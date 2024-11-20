First snow possible tonight, dense fog this morning

We could be in for the first snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that rain this afternoon is expected to turn into a dusting of snow overnight. We could see half an inch of snow on the ground by Thursday morning. Snow is expected to continue into the day Thursday with up to three inches of accumulation possible.

You could also see some dense fog out there this morning. Far southeastern Indiana is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. and forecasters say you could see some hazardous driving conditions out there.

If you are on the road, they say you should slow down, leave plenty of distance between the vehicles ahead of you and use your low-beam headlights.