First Financial seeking donations of books to aid financial literacy

First Financial Bank is kicking off a book donation drive next month at its local locations to help raise financial literacy.

According to the bank, you can donate books about personal finance and similar subjects at bins in the Columbus, Edinburgh and Hope branches from May 6th through the 24th. Once collected the books will be donated to local schools, libraries and other non profit groups in the community.

To take part you do not have to be a client of First Financial Bank.

Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial said that reading and financial literacy go hand and hand and he said “this is an opportunity to team up with the community to help our neighbors improve their financial wellbeing.”

First Financial’s most recent book drive was in 2022 and led to more than 20,000 books donated at branches in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.

Photo: First Financial Bank held a book drive and financial literacy campaign in April of 2022.