First Financial makes food donations to local pantries

A First Financial Bank food drive generated more than 6,600 items for local food banks in its four state region.

According to the bank, there were 92 donations in the Columbus area. Those items were donated to the Nashville Food Pantry, Love Chapel, Blessing Box and Edinburgh Food Pantry. The two-week food drive ran in early November. Customers and associates were encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at their local First Financial Bank Branch.

First Financial Bank operates in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.