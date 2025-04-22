First Financial launching literacy book drive

First Financial Bank is kicking off a book donation drive next month at its local locations to help raise financial literacy.

According to the bank, you can donate books about personal finance or other subjects at bins in the Columbus, Edinburgh and Hope branches from May 5th through the 31st. Once collected the books will be donated to local schools, libraries and other non profit groups in the community.

First Financial will also offer at each financial center during the book drive a list of recommended books to help with financial literacy.

To take part you do not have to be a client of First Financial Bank.

First Financial’s 2024 book drive led to more than 500 books donated at local branches and more than 4,000 books donated at branches in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.

Photo from the 2024 book drive courtesy of First Financial Bank