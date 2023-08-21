First Financial hosting drive for home cleaning supplies

First Financial Bank is holding a drive for donations of cleaning supplies to help families in need.

The bank is working to help community members have a safe and clean home. You can drop off cleaning supplies at any First Financial location in Columbus, Taylorsville or Hope today through September 1st.

The cleaning supplies should be new, unopened and unused. After the cleaning supply drive concludes, all donations will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.

Other recent community projects by the bank include the collection of more than 7,600 food items and more than 20,000 books, shared with local organizations for distribution in their communities.

First Financial Bank is pursuing this initiative in the communities it serves in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.

You can find your local financial center online at bankatfirst.com.