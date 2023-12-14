First Financial helping keep students warm this winter

First Financial Bank is making a $7,000 donation to help purchase warm clothing for students in need this winter.

The grant will go to United Way of Bartholomew County’s Student Support Line. The Student Support Line is a partnership between the United Way and Bartholomew Consolidated Schools and allows school faculty to provide for specific needs that students have by contacting the line. The line was established in 2018 through the BCSC Counseling Counts initiative.

One of the most requested items through the Student Support Line is warm winter clothing, said Alicia Monroe, Director of United Way’s Volunteer Action Center, which runs the service. Monroe said the bank’s grant would allow them to purchase warm clothing for every child who has that need.

So far this school year, the Student Support Line has received 70 requests from BCSC staff for students in need. This number is up significantly from last school year when the line received 106 contacts for the entire year.

You can get more information here: https://www.uwbarthco.org/about/our-stories.html/article/2023/12/13/warming-children-this-winter