First doctor’s offices moving into NexusPark

Columbus Regional Health is moving its first practice into the new NexusPark facility, the former Fair Oaks Mall.

According to the hospital, OB/GYN Associates is relocating and will open to patients at the new location on 25th Street Monday. Patients will use Entrance 4 on the northwest side of the Nexus Park complex. Before a visit, the OB/GYN Associates office will provide specific instructions and information to patients.

NexusPark is a partnership between the hospital and the City of Columbus to create a center for health, wellness and recreation at the former mall site. CRH says that relocations will continue to the new facility through a first phase lasting into early next year. NexusPark will contain several other medical offices and support services such as laboratory services, physical and occupational therapy, and WellConnect.

NexusPark continues to be an active construction site and you should pay attention to any signs or instructions when visiting the campus.

For more information, you can go online to www.crh.org/nexuspark.