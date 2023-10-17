First aid for teen mental health classes start Wednesday

The Council for Youth Development in Bartholomew County will be hosting a series of classes for teens to get certified in mental health first aid, starting tomorrow.

Teens who take part will learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse in themselves, their friends and peers.

The course is meant for 15 to 18 year-olds and will be taught by local community leaders.

The sessions will be at the Bartholomew County Public Library Red Room from 4 to 5:30 p.m. over the next three Wednesdays. You must attend all the sessions to get certified. The program is free and you can earn service learning hours by taking part.

You can get more information at the Council for Youth Development in Bartholomew County Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CYDBartholomew.