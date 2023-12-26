Fires strike area homes over Christmas weekend

Hope firefighters say that there were no injuries in a Friday night fire in the town.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block fo Cross Street at about 10 p.m. that night and found a fire in a rear bedroom of a home. Crews from two Hope units were able to contain the fire to that area.

Jackson County firefighters say a family lost everything in an early morning fire on Saturday.

According to the Reddington Township Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home fire at about 3:20 Saturday morning and when they arrived they found the home was already three quarters destroyed. They say that the parents in the family were out celebrating an annivesary and their children were staying with a relative at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family with housing.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

Photo courtesy of Hope Volunteer Fire Department