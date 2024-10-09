Firefighters urge kitchen caution, smoke alarm checks during Fire Prevention Week

October is Fire Safety Month and this week is Fire Prevention Week.

Area firefighters are offering tips on how to keep your family safe.

Authorities say that cooking is the leading cause of home fire and home fire injuries. Firefighters urge you to keep a close eye on what you are cooking and clear your cooking area of anything that can burn, such as dish towels, oven mitts, food packaging and paper towels.

Firefighters also urge you to make sure you have working smoke alarms in you home. In addition to checking the batteries regularly, they will need to be replaced every 10 years.

Fire Prevention Week is recognized on the week of the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which started on Oct. 8th.