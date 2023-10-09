Firefighters safe cooking practices during Fire Prevention Week

Columbus firefighters are urging you to take care to prevent home fires, as the country recognizes Fire Prevention Week.

The National Fire Protection Association has announced this year’s theme as “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.”

Columbus firefighters say that cooking is the leading cause of home fire and home fire injuries. According to FEMA, in 2021 fire departments in the U.S. fought 170,000 home cooking fires, which caused 135 deaths, 3,000 injuries and more than $494 million in property damages. In Columbus, 20 percent of the fires so far this year have been cooking related.

The National Fire Protection Association urges you to take safety tips including keeping a close eye on what you are cooking and clearing the cooking area of anything that can burn, such as dish towels, oven mitts, food packaging and paper towels.

Columbus Fire Department also urges you to make sure you have working smoke alarms. If you need smoke alarms, you can contact the Columbus Fire Department at (812) 376-2679.

Fire Prevention Week is recognized on the week of the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which started on Oct. 8th.