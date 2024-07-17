Firefighters: Barn blaze intentionally set

Bartholomew County firefighters had to fight a barn fire for more than three hours in Sunday’s heat after finding out it was intentionally set.

According to the German Township Volunteer Fire Department, county firefighters were called to the 9000 block of East County Road 500N at about 7:30 p.m. in the evening Sunday about a large wood and metal barn full of straw on fire. However, the owner of the property told the firefighters that he was intentionally burning the building down.

Firefighters still had to put the fire out. They want to remind you that it is illegal to burn down structures unless you have the proper permits from the state and safety measures in place.

Photo courtesy of German Township Volunteer Fire Department