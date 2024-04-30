Firefighters, animal control rescue ducklings from Columbus drain

Rescue workers saved a family of ducklings from a storm drain yesterday morning in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, workers at Chevrolet of Columbus noticed a mother duck circling a storm drain. Columbus firefighters and Columbus animal Care Services were called to the scene and discovered that the ducklings had fallen down the storm drain. All eight were rescued and reunited with the mama.

The fire department praised the efforts of Engine 5 and Animal Care Services to make the save.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.