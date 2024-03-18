Fire Destroys Home in Clifford

The Clifford Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire early Friday morning that destroyed a local residence.

When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy flames and smoke were prevalent. Crews attacked the blaze from all sides and eventually extinguished the house fire.

The Hope Volunteer Fire Department and Flat Rock Volunteer Fire Department assisted with operations and manpower.

All occupants of the home made it out of the fire safely. No injuries were reported and officials did not give an estimate of damages.

Photos Courtesy of Clifford Volunteer Fire Department