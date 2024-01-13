Fire destroys Edinburgh warehouse

Edinburgh Police Department Press Release

On January 12, 2024 at approximately 5:35 p.m. Edinburgh Police and Fire were dispatched to a fire at Group Metal Recycling Business located at 111 N Holland Street. Upon arrival units found the business fully engulfed in fire. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the large warehouse fire which took approximately 2 hours to get under control due to the business having a lot of vehicle parts, oil and propane tanks throughout the building. No injuries were reported in the fire, and no one was inside the business at the time of the fire.

Edinburgh Police, Edinburgh Fire and the Indiana State Fire Marshals office are currently investigating the cause of the fire. The structure is a total loss. If anyone has any information about this fire, please call Chief Doyne Little at 812-526-3500 or email at [email protected].

Edinburgh Fire was assisted by multiple agencies including, Franklin Fire, Columbus Fire, German Township Fire, Amity Fire, Nineveh Fire, Edinburgh Police, Indiana State Fire Marshal and several other agencies.

Photo by Ricky Rowland courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.