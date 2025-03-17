Fire Damages River Road Property

Dry vegetation and light winds led to a property damage fire after hot embers escaped a back-yard burn pit at a River Road home.

On Friday at 10:18 am Columbus Firefighters were called to the 3600 block of River Road for a report of a structure fire. While responding, firefighters received additional information from 911 dispatchers that the fire originated in a burn pit and had spread to the lawn before extending to a wooden privacy fence. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the residence with the fire damaging approximately 20 feet of privacy fence. Firefighters deployed a hand line to the rear yard and quickly brought the flames under control.

Firefighters spoke with the property owner who stated that sticks were burning in a portable fire pit when embers left the pit and contacted dry pine needles. The flames quickly moved across the dry pine needles and spread to a nearby brush pile situated next to the fence. The flames intensity left burned pine needles in a live tree located in a neighboring yard with damage visible approximately 15-20 feet above the ground. Also damaged was a bench located near the fire pit. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and No injuries were reported. Firefighters confirmed that the open burn container used by the property owner met the open burning regulation requirements within the City of Columbus. Damages are estimated at less than $ 2500.

While open burning within approved containers is permitted, the CFD recommends to avoid open burning when dry conditions and wind conditions are unfavorable. Dry lawn vegetation is fuel for fire, and winds can spread fire rapidly. CFD recommends that all dry vegetation is removed from any area where open burning will take place. In addition, pre-wetting of the area around a burn pit can reduce the chance of inadvertent fire spread.

Below are the City of Columbus regulations for open burning: