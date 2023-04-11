Findlay Publishing execs promoted to new roles

Three executives overseeing the White River Broadcasting Company in Columbus have been promoted.

The promotions were announced today at the annual board of directors meeting of the Findlay Publishing Co., which operates the four White River Broadcasting stations in Columbus as well as three stations in Findlay, Ohio through the Blanchard River Broadcasting Co.

President Karl L. Heminger has been elected chairman of the board. Heminger has been with the company since 1987, serving as president since 2002. Heminger has been active in various professional and non-profit organizations including The Ohio News Media Association, The University of Findlay, Black Swamp Council Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity. Heminger and his wife Dawn reside in rural Findlay.

Vice President David P. Glass has been elected president. Glass has been with the company since 1981 and has held the position of vice president since 2004. Glass has been active in various professional and non-profit organizations including most recently the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, Findlay Rotary Club, Raise the Bar Hancock County, University of Findlay Center for Civic Engagement, Findlay-Hancock County Workforce Development and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. Glass and his wife Carrie reside in Findlay.

Vice President Kurt F. Heminger has been elected executive vice president. Heminger has been with the company since 1985 and has held the position of vice president since 2004. In addition he continues to serve as Company Treasurer. Heminger has been active in various professional and non-profit organizations including most recently Findlay Rotary Club, Findlay AAA and Findlay Family YMCA. Heminger and his wife Sue reside in Findlay.

The Findlay Publishing Co. is a small, family-owned, privately-held communications company and is the parent company for two wholly owned subsidiary companies which operate seven broadcast radio stations. White River Broadcasting Co. operates WCSI, WKKG, WINN and WWWY (106.1 The River), in Columbus. The Blanchard River Broadcasting Co. operates, WFIN, WKXA and WBUK (106.3 The Fox), in Findlay, Ohio.

Dave Glass Karl Hemminger Kurt Heminger