Finalists announced for local 2024 Lilly scholarships

Heritage Fund, the Bartholomew County Community Foundation, is announcing the 10 finalists for next year’s Lilly Scholarships.

Two students will be chosen for the scholarships and will receive full tuition, fees and up to $900 per year for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

This year’s finalists are:

Nadia Harris, J.R. Hughes, Sivangi Patel, Henry Ulrich and Monica Santana from Columbus East High School.

From Columbus North High School is Seth Poindexter and from CSA-New Tech is Janelly Villalobos.

Colin Kistler, Isabella Kilps and Grace Hattabaugh from Hauser High School are also finalists.

Heritage Fund received 50 applications for this year’s scholarships, from which

the 10 finalists were selected.

Lilly Endowment created the scholarships to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana and to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities. Since the start of the program, 55 Bartholomew County students have been named Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.

The scholarship recipients will be announced in December.