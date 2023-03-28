Final Third House session set for Monday

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its last Third House session of the year on Monday.

Third House is a chance for you to hear from your local legislators on issues before the state legislature and to question them on your concerns.

The sessions will again be virtual through the Zoom app.

The last Third House will be Monday morning starting at 8 a.m.

Third House sessions are free and you are invited to attend.

To get the Zoom details, you can go to the Chamber website at http://www.columbusareachamber.com. If you want to submit a question to the legislators, you can email [email protected]