Filing period opens today for election races

The filing period opens today for candidates planning to run for office in Indiana this year.

The top of this year’s ballot will be the race for president, governor and U.S. Senator. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are also up for re-election as well as state representative seats.

In Bartholomew County, voters will be choosing Superior Court 1 Judge, the County Commissioners District 1 and District 3 seats, the three at-large seats on County Council, as well as county surveyor and coroner.

There will also be several small town races including the Hartsville, Hope and Jonesville Clerk-Treasurers and three members of each of those town’s councils.

The filing period runs through noon on February 9th. You can get more information at the Bartholomew County Clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.