Filing continues for 2024 elections

More candidates have filed to run for office in Bartholomew County since filing opened a week ago.

According to the voter registration office in the county clerk’s office, candidates since last Wednesday include:

Republicans John Prohaska, Kim Bennett and Marcus Speer for County Council at large, and incumbent Judge Jim Worton for Superior Court 1 and Jerry Bragg, for Hope Town Council. Josh Burbrink has filed to run for county Commissioners District 1 as a Democrat.

The filing period runs through noon on February 9th. You can get more information in Bartholomew County at the County Clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.