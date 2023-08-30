Fifth Third financial empowerment event set for Sept. 15th

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center are partnering to bring the First Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile to Columbus in a few weeks.

The event gives you a chance to view your credit report, to learn about fraud awareness and prevention, tips on avoiding foreclosure as well as financial decision tools. Door prizes will also be available.

The mobile will be at Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center at 1031 Sycamore Street from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15th.

For more information you can call Lincoln Central at 812-379=1630.