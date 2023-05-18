Fiery accident kills one near Edinburgh

A driver died after a crash yesterday near Edinburgh.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash at about 5:14 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at County Road 800E south of County Road 650S. Rescue workers found that a box truck had gone off the side of the road, down an embankment, striking several trees before bursting into flames.

Deputies say that the accident started in Johnson County but the vehicle came to rest in Shelby County.

One occupant died at the scene. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office will make identification of the victim.

The accident is under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.