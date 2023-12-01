Festive church tour set for tonight in downtown Columbus

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting a holiday church tour this evening in downtown Columbus.

The self-guided walking tour will feature churches decorated for the holidays, festive music at each location and an illuminiated path between stops. Churches on the tour include First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, First Christian Church and 2nd Baptist Church.

You will also be able to stop by the Christmas Memories exhibit at the Historical Society museum on Third Street and enjoy light refreshments.

The tour will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Tickets for the tour are $15 per person, with children 10 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at the Historical Society, Viewpoint Books, and the Columbus Area Visitors Center or you can find a link on our website. Proceeds benefit the Bartholomew County Historical Society

For more information you can call 812-372-3541