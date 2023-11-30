Festival of Lights parade returns to downtown Columbus Saturday

The Festival of Lights parade returns to downtown Columbus on Saturday with new organizers, new events and new energy.

Sarah Forbes, an organizer of the renewed event, explains that after the previous organizers opted not to continue the parade, she and others formed the non-profit Red Arch Community Events, Inc. to bring it back. She said the amount of support and enthusiasm among community members was almost overwhelming.

The parade itself, with more than 100 entrants, will start at 6 p.m. but leading up to the event will be activities for all ages. Organizer Amy Behrquist explains that partnerships with other non profit groups has been a key.

Leading up to the event will be activities for all ages, starting with a non-profit showcase from noon to 4 at the Commons. You can also get pictures with Santa starting at noon at the Commons. There will be a Santa’s Candyland Parking Lot Party at Centra Credit Union on 5th street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. And there will be Reindeer Games in the 700 block of Washington Street from 4 to 6 p.m.

After the parade there will be fireworks viewable from the parade route, sponsored by Re/Max Real Estate and Zaharakos.