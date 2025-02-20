Ferdon outlines goals, accomplishments in second State of the City address

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon updated the community on the city’s direction and projects during her State of the City address last night at Nexus Park.

She said the state of the city is strong and that strength is from the community’s legacy of partnerships and cooperation and a continuing desire to make Columbus a welcoming community.

Among the updates, Ferdon explained the downtown riverfront project is being scaled back, the need for a new animal care shelter remains high, studies on affordable housing and reducing homelessness are underway and work on a new downtown plan is ongoing.

Her speech last night was made in the center field of the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park, with a stage, seats and bleachers set up on the field, while on adjoining fields teams practiced.