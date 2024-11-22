Federal drug sweep nets Franklin man

A Franklin man was arrested Wednesday in a series of raids in Johnson and Marion counties aimed at breaking up a drug-dealing ring.

According to the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the southern District of Indiana, 33-year-old Colton K. Shorkey was among 10 others arrested and facing charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 16 agencies executed search warrants at 11 locations in Central Indiana Wednesday morning, with authorities recovering eight firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the DEA serving one of the search warrants at a home on Churchill Street in Franklin at about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Shorkey is being accused of serving as a dealer and distributor in the drug ring.