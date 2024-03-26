Father and son arrested in drug-dealing investigation

A Columbus father and son have been arrested after an investigation by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

According to Columbus Police Department, law enforcement received tips about drug dealing happening in the 4900 block of Indinapolis Road. A search warrant was served Monday evening and police uncovered a large amount of drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and digital scales.

54-year-old Michael D. Sample and 32-year-old Michael A. Sample were both arrested. The father is being accused of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia. The younger Sample is facing charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia