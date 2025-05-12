Father accused of crashing truck into juvenile detention center

Johnson County authorities say that a father angry at the county’s juvenile court system, crashed his truck through the front of the youth service center there yesterday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, a pickup with the words “Fathers Matter” scrawled across the tailgate crashed into the secured entryway at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say that employees were working in the area and juveniles are being held at the facility and they could have been killed or injured when the vehicle crashed through the entryway and front vestibule.

39 year old Jacob Dhondt was arrested almost immediately by officers on scene. Deputies say that in the initial interview with Dhondt, he said he was sending a message to the judges and judicial system. Authorities say he said he was angry at the Johnson County court system because he hasn’t been able to see his son in a year.

Dhondt is facing felony charges including Intimidation, Criminal Recklessness and Criminal Mischief. He was also wanted on a Shelby County warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said this was an act of intimidation and an attack on the staff and justice system. He said “This was a targeted, intentional act that put the lives of innocent people — people simply doing their jobs — directly in harm’s way.”